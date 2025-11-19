Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 81.2% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of DVY opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $1.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.