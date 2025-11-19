Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,574,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,807.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,008,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,192 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,901,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,232,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 13,159,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,583,000 after buying an additional 1,209,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,445.9% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,052,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 984,599 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

