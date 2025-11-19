Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,795,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437,861 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1,543.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,022,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,180,000 after buying an additional 4,716,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 20.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,578,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,882,000 after buying an additional 779,109 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 350.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,149,000 after buying an additional 3,547,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $68,097,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is presently 714.29%.

In related news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total transaction of $161,276.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,699. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hanson sold 20,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $994,096.80. Following the sale, the director owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,082,924.64. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 25,360 shares of company stock worth $1,229,398 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

