Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $474,000 Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $306,905,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 76.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 2,186,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,592,000 after purchasing an additional 944,731 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 187.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,055,000 after purchasing an additional 926,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 41.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,818,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,336,000 after purchasing an additional 830,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 868,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,726,000 after buying an additional 530,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $211.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.47.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.97, for a total value of $201,927.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 27,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,824.95. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. This represents a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,151 shares of company stock valued at $400,092. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $180.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 1 year low of $145.12 and a 1 year high of $216.26. The company has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

