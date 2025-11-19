Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $475,000 Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $685,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 357,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,097,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.
Veeva Systems Stock Performance
Veeva Systems stock opened at $273.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.28.
Insider Activity at Veeva Systems
In other news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. This represents a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $4,378,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,400. The trade was a 62.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 in the last ninety days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Veeva Systems Company Profile
Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.
