Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $490,000 Stock Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. $IDXX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 328.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 87.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $775.00 price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $765.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $730.50.

IDXX opened at $670.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $735.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $652.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $592.66.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.08. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 9,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.34, for a total transaction of $6,628,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,149 shares in the company, valued at $14,874,937.66. This represents a 30.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total value of $1,415,710.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,600.46. The trade was a 89.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

