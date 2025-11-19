Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $514,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMO. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 93.0% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 2,727,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,105,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,182 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $532,360,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,257,424 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $915,295,000 after acquiring an additional 514,399 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $172,139,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,750,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,368,859,000 after purchasing an additional 329,974 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $612.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Redburn Partners set a $580.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $553.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $576.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $531.35 and its 200-day moving average is $470.43. The stock has a market cap of $216.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $385.46 and a 1-year high of $610.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.29. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.600-22.860 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 4,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.42, for a total transaction of $2,756,919.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 23,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,956,981.60. This represents a 16.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 17,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.54, for a total transaction of $9,809,828.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $65,247,057.48. This trade represents a 13.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,845 shares of company stock worth $28,956,952. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.