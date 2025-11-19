Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,716 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the software company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.3% during the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 34.9% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.30.

Autodesk Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $292.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,288,350.50. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $298,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

