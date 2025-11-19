Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $602,000 Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $BSJS

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 143.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,138,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,633,000 after buying an additional 266,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 473,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,249,000 after purchasing an additional 99,248 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 355,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 299,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 27,017 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BSJS opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.65 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.1133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

