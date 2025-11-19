Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp $USB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 846.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Cecere sold 140,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $6,508,221.30. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 1,360,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,041,584.76. This represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 26,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,260,955.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 226,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,932.50. This trade represents a 10.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of USB opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 16.89%.The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.60%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

