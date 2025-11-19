Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cencora by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 1,364,433 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 4,459.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,321,000 after acquiring an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after acquiring an additional 787,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,641,000 after purchasing an additional 439,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cencora Trading Down 0.9%
Shares of COR stock opened at $361.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.25.
Cencora Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora
In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
