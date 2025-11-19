Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $679,000 Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cencora alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cencora by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,607,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,429,000 after buying an additional 1,364,433 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cencora by 4,459.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 997,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,321,000 after acquiring an additional 975,362 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 8.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,647,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,821,000 after acquiring an additional 787,858 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth approximately $181,284,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 743,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,641,000 after purchasing an additional 439,008 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cencora Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of COR stock opened at $361.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $70.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.25.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $83.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.36 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 267.36% and a net margin of 0.60%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.450-17.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on COR. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $344.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI set a $400.00 price objective on Cencora and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cencora from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.09.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In other news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 5,097 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.80, for a total transaction of $1,665,699.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,940 shares in the company, valued at $12,398,792. The trade was a 11.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 31,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.86, for a total transaction of $9,087,111.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 305,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,671,942.18. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,544 shares of company stock valued at $12,230,941. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.