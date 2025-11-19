Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $692,000 Stake in Accenture PLC $ACN

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $31,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $33,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN opened at $239.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.98. Accenture PLC has a 52-week low of $229.40 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The company has a market cap of $158.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 11.02%.The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

In related news, insider Manish Sharma sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,569.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,018.60. This represents a 78.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryoji Sekido sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.47, for a total value of $623,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,763.30. This represents a 64.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,319 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Accenture from $363.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Accenture from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.25.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

