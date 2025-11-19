Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $740,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 $AJUL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 (BATS:AJUL – Free Report) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,817 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.08% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJUL. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 by 1,428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 by 7.0% during the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 by 18.9% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Price Performance

Shares of BATS:AJUL opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $28.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.12.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2026 Company Profile

The Innovator 2 Yr to July 2026 (AJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure AJUL was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

