Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE IRM opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.33 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 638.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 146.80% and a net margin of 0.66%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Iron Mountain has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.040-5.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 650.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $7,102,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $615,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,473.31. This represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,681 shares of company stock worth $22,265,632. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.