Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MELI. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.5% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of MELI stock opened at $2,058.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,244.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,369.78. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,646.00 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.83 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.