Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $738,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF $CGDV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 25.9% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 156,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 247,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,772,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $42.35 on Wednesday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $30.94 and a 12-month high of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Capital Group Dividend Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

