Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 23,125 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,330,717,000. Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $333,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,665 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in TJX Companies by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,292 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,230,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,807,714 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $829,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,329 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $140.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $145.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $148.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.76.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.72%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.