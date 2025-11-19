Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF $CWB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $3,112,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $88.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.21 and its 200 day moving average is $85.82. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $94.94.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

