Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April $FAPR

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2025

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:FAPRFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 34.7% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uptick Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter worth $241,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1%

BATS:FAPR opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.60. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a 1 year low of $36.73 and a 1 year high of $42.66.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (FAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

