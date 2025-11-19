Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core Dividend ETF $DIVB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,973,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,761,000 after acquiring an additional 292,177 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $78,518,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 410,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 34,332 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 285,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after buying an additional 133,499 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 237,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 12,085 shares during the period.

Shares of DIVB opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.94 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $51.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

