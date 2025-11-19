Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 164 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,330,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,780,536,000 after acquiring an additional 294,993 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,537,435,000 after purchasing an additional 649,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,423,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,042,107,000 after purchasing an additional 115,721 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Intuit by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,655,249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,472,266,000 after buying an additional 358,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,890,282,000 after buying an additional 36,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.91.

Intuit Stock Up 0.6%

INTU stock opened at $649.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $666.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $707.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the sale, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

