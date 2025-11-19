Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,805 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June $PJUN

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June in the first quarter worth $74,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 22.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $226,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PJUN opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $33.53 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.