Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,546 Ball Corporation $BALL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ball by 4.9% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Ball by 48.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 72,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 23,657 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,313,000 after buying an additional 103,022 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Ball by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 84,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its holdings in Ball by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $47.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. Ball Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $63.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other Ball news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,355.80. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BALL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Ball in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.92.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

