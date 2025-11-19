Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $28.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $29.48.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

