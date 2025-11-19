Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 97,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 44,982 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $319,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $218,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG stock opened at $118.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.09.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1419 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.