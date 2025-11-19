Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,081 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after acquiring an additional 213,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,480,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,497,000 after purchasing an additional 34,057 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,663,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,607,000 after purchasing an additional 52,878 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,123,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,820,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VV opened at $305.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $221.40 and a one year high of $318.84. The company has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.32 and a 200-day moving average of $293.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

