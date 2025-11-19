Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,520 Shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) $ETHE

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,520 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETHE. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 635.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 11.0% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 37.8% in the first quarter. Connective Capital Management LLC now owns 28,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 144.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 43,018 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 103.7% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $25.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $40.13.

