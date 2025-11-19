Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,537 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 960.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,945.48. This trade represents a 324.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FISV. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research downgraded Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Cowen cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Compass Point downgraded Fiserv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Shares of FISV opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.95 and a 52 week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

