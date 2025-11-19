Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 16,707 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF $ILF

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,707 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ILF. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $639,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 376.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 88.3% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,511 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILF stock opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $31.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.89. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

