Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,324 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August $BAUG

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at $399,000.

Shares of BAUG opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

