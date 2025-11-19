Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,494 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,478 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 319.4% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at $1,593,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth about $754,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6,865.7% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,151,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bancorp Inc ME bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and eight have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

Intel Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,436.44 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Intel Corporation has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $42.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.10 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.37%.Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Intel has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.080-0.080 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

