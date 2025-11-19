Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 600 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 86,071.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,475,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,148,859,000 after buying an additional 3,471,249 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna Group during the first quarter worth about $727,905,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,056,806 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,966,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,327 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,886,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,607,716,000 after acquiring an additional 865,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,649,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $542,796,000 after acquiring an additional 457,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cigna Group from $428.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Cigna Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $387.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.05.

Shares of Cigna Group stock opened at $272.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $239.51 and a 1 year high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $288.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.97.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.64%.

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani acquired 4,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, with a total value of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

