Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 29,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWC stock opened at $146.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.25 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.82 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

