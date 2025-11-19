Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SARO. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its stake in StandardAero by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 798.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in StandardAero by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Alex Trapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $292,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,626 shares of company stock worth $2,554,051.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research upgraded StandardAero from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on StandardAero from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.43.

StandardAero Trading Down 0.4%

SARO opened at $24.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $31.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.67.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About StandardAero

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

