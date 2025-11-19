Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 76.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,242 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSA opened at $271.33 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $355.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $291.40.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.07. Public Storage had a net margin of 39.53% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 earnings per share. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.700-17.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Public Storage from $317.00 to $315.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $305.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $309.00 to $307.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

