Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 971,032 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,431 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises 3.1% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $42,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Alteri Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 14.8% during the second quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 10,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 313,972 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 331,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,591,770 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $112,353,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

