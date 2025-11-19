Future Fund LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Future Fund LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,548,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,040,469,000 after buying an additional 548,853 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 18,441,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,523,588,000 after buying an additional 890,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,972,807,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,754,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,373,993,000 after acquiring an additional 547,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $299.32 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Citigroup lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This represents a 1.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

