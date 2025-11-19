FY2027 Earnings Estimate for ASMB Issued By HC Wainwright

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 13th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.67. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Assembly Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($6.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Assembly Biosciences’ FY2029 earnings at $3.09 EPS.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 117.20% and a negative return on equity of 149.01%.

ASMB has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Assembly Biosciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

ASMB stock opened at $35.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.87. Assembly Biosciences has a 12 month low of $7.75 and a 12 month high of $37.71. The company has a market capitalization of $275.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 6,382.7% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. 19.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

