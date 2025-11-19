FY2028 EPS Estimate for Quince Therapeutics Cut by Analyst

Get Quince Therapeutics alerts:

Quince Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNCX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Management dropped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Raja now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Quince Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Quince Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on QNCX. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Quince Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Quince Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Quince Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

QNCX opened at $1.91 on Monday. Quince Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quince Therapeutics by 48.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 14,128 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quince Therapeutics by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Quince Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Quince Therapeutics by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 53,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quince Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 224,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.75% of the company’s stock.

Quince Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene.

