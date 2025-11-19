FY2028 EPS Estimates for CapsoVision Lowered by Roth Capital

Get CapsoVision alerts:

CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2028 earnings estimates for shares of CapsoVision in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 14th. Roth Capital analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for CapsoVision’s FY2029 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CV. Zacks Research upgraded CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of CapsoVision in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CapsoVision currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

CapsoVision Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of CV stock opened at $5.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.74. CapsoVision has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $5.72.

CapsoVision (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of CapsoVision

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CapsoVision stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CapsoVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:CV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CapsoVision at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CapsoVision Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease.

