FY2030 EPS Estimates for enGene Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their FY2030 earnings estimates for enGene in a report released on Thursday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for enGene’s current full-year earnings is ($1.56) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of enGene from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of enGene from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of enGene in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of enGene in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of enGene from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

enGene stock opened at $6.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 10.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $352.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.27. enGene has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in enGene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,479,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of enGene by 2.7% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,571,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 41,874 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of enGene by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 78,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of enGene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of enGene by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 35,327 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

