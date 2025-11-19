Garmin Ltd. $GRMN Stock Position Increased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,892,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares during the period. Garmin accounts for approximately 1.8% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,229,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Garmin alerts:

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.8% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 58.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Garmin from $167.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.48, for a total value of $2,371,760.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,390,668.16. This represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $189.77 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $169.26 and a 52 week high of $261.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $233.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.41.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.99. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.150-8.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.