Garrison Point Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

Garrison Point Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,534 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 488 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,223 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the second quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 776 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,063 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total transaction of $3,085,695.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 6,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,214.56. The trade was a 42.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 516 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $325,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 26,721 shares in the company, valued at $16,860,951. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 28,424 shares of company stock worth $18,868,377 over the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $597.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $707.36 and a 200 day moving average of $706.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Meta Platforms has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 9.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $825.00 target price on Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $920.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $827.60.

View Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.