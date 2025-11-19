General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE GD opened at $341.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.40. General Dynamics Corporation has a one year low of $239.20 and a one year high of $360.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.19. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.300-15.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total value of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,328,685.24. This trade represents a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $1,060,829.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,777.70. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,580 shares of company stock valued at $4,064,484. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Vertical Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.