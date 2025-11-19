Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 17,862 Shares of Amdocs Limited $DOX

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,810,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,862 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Amdocs worth $166,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 38.6% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,329,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,174,000 after purchasing an additional 648,693 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,219,000 after buying an additional 426,911 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $36,921,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 11.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,180,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,016,000 after acquiring an additional 317,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 43.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 955,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,719,000 after acquiring an additional 287,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

DOX stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.07. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.41.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 11.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Amdocs has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.270-7.550 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.790 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOX. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Amdocs from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

