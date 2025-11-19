Geode Capital Management LLC Has $158.36 Million Stock Holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,388,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.07% of AST SpaceMobile worth $158,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Rakuten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $705,398,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in AST SpaceMobile by 2.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,266,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,796,000 after acquiring an additional 33,259 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 1,992.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 843,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,182,000 after buying an additional 803,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after buying an additional 167,416 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the first quarter worth $14,750,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Zacks Research cut shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

Insider Transactions at AST SpaceMobile

In other news, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,860,012.80. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 2.9%

ASTS opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of -46.95 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $50.14.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $14.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.