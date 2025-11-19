Geode Capital Management LLC Has $160.98 Million Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. $REXR

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,525,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $160,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 126,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $267,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter worth $3,030,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at $1,227,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $44.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.78.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 33.88%.The business had revenue of $253.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.390-2.410 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.77.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating industrial properties in infill markets. The company was founded by Richard S. Ziman on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

