Geode Capital Management LLC Has $163.11 Million Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of MercadoLibre worth $163,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $2,058.81 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,244.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,369.78. The stock has a market cap of $104.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.24, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MELI. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,750.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,854.71.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

