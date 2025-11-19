Geode Capital Management LLC Has $164.16 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.32% of Dycom Industries worth $164,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Dycom Industries by 27.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 6,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.63.

Dycom Industries Price Performance

DY stock opened at $295.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.37 and a 52-week high of $301.88.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

