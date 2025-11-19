Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in GameStop Corp. $GME

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,049,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.58% of GameStop worth $171,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in GameStop by 654.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,183,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,047,000 after buying an additional 11,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 657,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,680,000 after buying an additional 71,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

In related news, insider Daniel William Moore sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $179,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 112,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,106,059.60. This trade represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $122,703.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 112,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,289.16. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,788 shares of company stock valued at $321,046 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GME opened at $20.52 on Wednesday. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of -0.99.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.25 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 9.41%.GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

